Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after buying an additional 551,048 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in American International Group by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 959,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after buying an additional 521,128 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American International Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,107,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,409,000 after buying an additional 440,806 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,637,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,590,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,006,000 after buying an additional 263,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

AIG stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

