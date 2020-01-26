Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 1,302 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $45.60 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

