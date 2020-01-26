Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 841 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

