Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

