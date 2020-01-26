Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 938.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 348,777 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 313,682 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $12,478,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $11,796,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

