Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $162.87 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

