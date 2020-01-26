Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,846.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,621 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

