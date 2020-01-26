Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 12,755.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

