Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

