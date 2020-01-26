Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $31.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,507,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,387.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1,264.90. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

