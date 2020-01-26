Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $53.04 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,190,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 27.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 232,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $441,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 319,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $605,068,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

AMZN stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,833.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,815.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

