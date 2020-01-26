Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

AON stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.36 and its 200 day moving average is $197.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $151.65 and a 52-week high of $214.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. AON’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

