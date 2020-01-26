Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

