Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,127 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 188.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

EQR stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

