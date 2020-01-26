Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,493 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

