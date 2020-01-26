Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $309.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,718.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.82.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

