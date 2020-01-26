Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $5,055,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of O opened at $77.13 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $64.24 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

