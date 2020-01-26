Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 588 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PPG opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.