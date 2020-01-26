Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 767 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.