Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,395 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after buying an additional 316,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 19,818.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,793 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after buying an additional 535,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of EXC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.