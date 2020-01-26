SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

