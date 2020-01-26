SunTrust Banks Comments on Extraction Oil & Gas Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

XOG stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $214.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

