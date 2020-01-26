SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROSE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Rosehill Resources stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. Rosehill Resources has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rosehill Resources by 95.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rosehill Resources by 63.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rosehill Resources by 304.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rosehill Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 143,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rosehill Resources by 68.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 166,032 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,210 shares of company stock valued at $61,296. Corporate insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.