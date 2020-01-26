SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

NYSE:CHK opened at $0.56 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Lawler acquired 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,968.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,008,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 262,441 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,075,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 146,303 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 366.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,333,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 3,404,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 649,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 47,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

