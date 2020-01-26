SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Noble Energy, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NBL stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 7,030.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,621 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth $28,283,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,746,000 after purchasing an additional 761,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 49.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 572,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

