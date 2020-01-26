SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $270.40 and last traded at $260.20, with a volume of 170547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.08.

The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.27.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total transaction of $251,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day moving average is $222.99.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

