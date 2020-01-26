Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS opened at $154.05 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.77 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

