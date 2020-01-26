SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of SYSCO worth $29,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in SYSCO by 197.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,669,000 after acquiring an additional 707,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter worth about $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SYSCO by 132.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 373,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

