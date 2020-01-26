SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SYSCO by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

