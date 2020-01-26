SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.