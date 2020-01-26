Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $967,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after buying an additional 529,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,875,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,900,000 after buying an additional 296,471 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of T opened at $38.50 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.