Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.38.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.34 and a 52 week high of C$34.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.78.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

