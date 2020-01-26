Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 276,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,804,049 shares.The stock last traded at $72.29 and had previously closed at $76.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Teradyne Company Profile (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

