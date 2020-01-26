Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on Ternium and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ternium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.07.

TX stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Ternium had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 128,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 29.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

