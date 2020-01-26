Terrascend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Shares Down 3.1%

Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.22, 30,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 94,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

Terrascend Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Terrascend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrascend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.