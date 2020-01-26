Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Lowered to Hold at G.Research

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) was downgraded by G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 804.43%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 386,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

