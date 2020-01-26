Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $107,356,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after acquiring an additional 985,612 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $39,340,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,559.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 571,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 561,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,663,000 after acquiring an additional 509,982 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. CSFB cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

TD opened at $56.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

