Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,380 ($18.15).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Travis Perkins to a sector performer rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,518.55 ($19.98).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,611 ($21.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,608.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,415.64. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver purchased 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) per share, for a total transaction of £893.78 ($1,175.72). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £806.40 ($1,060.77). Insiders purchased 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117 in the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

