Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,873 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

