Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE:T opened at $38.50 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

