Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $217.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $222.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average is $194.90. The company has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

