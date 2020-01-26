UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.42 ($6.30).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

