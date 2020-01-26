UBS Group Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$67.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCI.B. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.73.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$66.12 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$60.06 and a one year high of C$73.82. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

