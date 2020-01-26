UBS Group Reiterates “€265.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €282.46 ($328.44).

