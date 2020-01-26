UBS Group Reiterates “€4.40” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

