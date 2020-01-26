Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) versus Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Financial Survey

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $892.50 million 0.03 $85.21 million $0.76 0.18 Mid-Con Energy Partners $72.79 million 0.11 -$18.25 million N/A N/A

Ultra Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum 8.35% -11.65% 7.11% Mid-Con Energy Partners 9.82% 49.87% 14.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ultra Petroleum and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultra Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Ultra Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ultra Petroleum is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Summary

Mid-Con Energy Partners beats Ultra Petroleum on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

