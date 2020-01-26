UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €14.80 by Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €14.80 ($17.21) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.45 ($17.97).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

