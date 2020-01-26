Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €59.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €59.00 ($68.60) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.81 ($61.40).

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

