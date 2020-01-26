United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $153.19 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $113.77 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

