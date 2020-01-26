Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million.

USAP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,163 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter worth $686,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the third quarter worth $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter worth $204,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

